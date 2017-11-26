Newcastle Legend Alan Shearer Brands Defenders 'Embarrassing' Following Watford Humiliation

By 90Min
November 26, 2017

Newcastle United legend Alan Shearer has labeled defensive pairing DeAndre Yedlin and Javier Manquillo as an "embarrassment" for the part they played in Watford's third goal of the afternoon on Saturday. 


The Magpies went down 3-0 to the Hornets at St James' Park in what was a truly 

disappointing day for the hosts, with any real positives coming out of their performance hard to find. 

Two first-half goals for the visitors courtesy of man-in-form Will Hughes and an own-goal from Yedlin gave the Tynesiders an almost impossible mountain to climb after the break, which was only made harder as Andre Gray latched onto Richarlison's cross to secure all three points midway through the second-half. 


However, it was not just the fact Newcastle were on the receiving end of their fourth Premier League defeat in a row, but it was the seeming lack of effort which was shown by the American wing-back and his fellow teammate Manquillo during the third goal that angered hometown-hero Shearer

"The third goal is an embarrassment for Newcastle", the 47-year-old Gosforth-born former Toon striker said on Match of the Day, as quoted by HITC

"Yedlin and Manquillo don’t bother at all to get back in. If Watford had their shooting boots on, it could have been six or seven."

There has been much speculation off the pitch at St James' Park regarding a possible and much welcomed takeover from current owner Mike Ashley, and Rafa Benitez's current outfit show a side that need investment. 

Following their return to the top flight after securing the Championship title last time around, the Geordies secured a pleasing start. 

However, after a string of disappointing results now find themselves just four points above the relegation zone - something the Spanish manager will not want to see become closer as they head into the busy Christmas period. 

