West Brom Caretaker Boss Gary Megson Remains Coy on Taking Job Full-Time After 1-1 Draw With Spurs

West Bromwich Albion manager Gary Megson has admitted that he has enjoyed his foray back into management after his side's 1-1 Premier League draw with Spurs, but has refused to be drawn on whether he wants the job on a full-time basis.

The Baggies battled to a hard-earned draw at Wembley, with Salomón Rondón giving his side a shock lead in the fourth minute.





Spurs equalised midway through the second half via a close-range Harry Kane effort, but were unable to snatch a winner despite their dominance over the Midlands side. Addressing whether he would stay on as permanent manager, Megson claimed:

Proud to be the first Venezuelan to score at Wembley.

⚽🇻🇪

And really proud of the whole team.

We have to keep working even harder! 🔛👏🏾👏🏾 pic.twitter.com/UOsXuhMDYt — Salomón Rondón (@salorondon23) November 25, 2017

"I did say for those people who haven’t been to the couple of press conferences in the last few days I had consciously decided two and a half years ago if I’m not getting jobs I’m going travelling and going golfing.





"But the previous 18 months before that I was trying to get jobs and it wasn’t happening. This has whetted my appetite again. I enjoyed being on that touchline."





"There’s obviously some reason why I’m not working. But it hasn’t made any different in terms of the 90 minutes that we’ve played on this job.





"That’s for the board to decide what they’re doing. The only thing I can do is tell you I was asked on Monday morning to take the team in the interim period and who knows how long that is."

Despite Megson's impressive result, it is likely that he won't get the job on a full-time basis. Former Newcastle United and Crystal Palace manager Alan Pardew is favourite to get the job, but Megson's impressive efforts will certainly have done his attempts to get back into management no harm.