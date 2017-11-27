David Unsworth Insists Everton Have to Spend Money Again in January to Avoid Relegation

Everton caretaker boss David Unsworth has insisted the club must spend once again in January if they are to avoid relegation come the end of the season.

The 44-year-old's comments came after the Toffees' disappointing 4-1 thrashing at Southampton on Sunday afternoon, their seventh league defeat of the campaign so far.

The was hope for the Blues as Gylfi Sigurdsson's stunning strike cancelled out Dusan Tadic's opener for the Saints, however a Charlie Austin double and a fine Steven Davis drive saw the side from the north west leave St Mary's Stadium with nothing.

Unsworth setting up the Everton line in the shape of Wigan's 1994 Challenge Cup winners is an interesting approach. pic.twitter.com/Vnk0DpO9qb — Jon Birchall (@jonbir90) November 26, 2017

Unsworth's time as caretaker boss has seen Everton claim just one win in seven, and despite the club shelling out over £150m during the summer transfer window on the likes of the Iceland international midfielder, Michael Keane, Jordan Pickford and Davy Klaassen, the caretaker boss believes more will have to be spent over the winter to beat the drop.

"If it needs players who are injured to come back or January to come and go and get new players, something has to change", the former Goodison Park academy graduate told Sky Sports following Sunday's defeat.

"This group of players is underperforming, whether it is Ronald (Koeman) in charge or me in charge it isn't working.

Find it funny that some EFC fans think Unsworth was a top player. Keep telling me he was better than me. 🤣



Comparing a LB and a CM is foolish. Ask anyone who has played. Only an absolute clown would compare the two.



Like comparing a painter and decorator to Monet. — Joey Barton (@Joey7Barton) November 26, 2017

"There is obviously something not right going into games, on the training field everything looks right, we are getting everything we want out of them but when we go into a game situation, because our confidence is low, we are conceding far too easily."

Despite currently finding themselves two points above the relegation zone, Unsworth was reluctant to admit his temporary side were in a relegation scrap.

However, the former defender admitted if results do not go their way when they take on fellow bottom half sides West Ham United and Huddersfield Town over the next week, he may well be forced to look at it from a slightly different perspective.

FA Cups:



Unsworth 1

Barton 0



PL appearances:



Unsworth 360

Barton 268



PL goals:



Unsworth 39

Barton 26



Respect in the game:



Unsworth 👍

Barton 🖕 https://t.co/piELFt8G3l — NSNO.co.uk (@nsno) November 26, 2017

"I wouldn't go that far so early", he said when asked if Everton were embroiled in the relegation battle.

"I think we are in a tough moment, I think we have a massive week ahead of us. If you ask me that question next week I can give you a more honest view.

"If the players didn't know they were in a tough situation they must do now, it is evident. It is a massive week for the club."