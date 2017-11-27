West Ham Flop Claims He Had 'No Confidence' During Shocking Loan Spell at London Stadium

Football Espana have reported that Simone Zaza claimed he had 'no confidence' during his loan spell at West Ham last season and that it played a part in his dreadful form in East London.

Zaza made headlines for all wrong reasons at Euro 2016 for a fancy run up which resulted in a disastrous penalty against Germany in the quarter-final, a shoot-out which Italy went on to lose.

The Italian striker joined the Hammers on loan shortly after from Juventus, but played just 11 times, failing to score once. Speaking to Corriere dello Sport, Zaza opened up about his horrific spell at the London Stadium.

He said: "I had difficulties settling in to the English lifestyle at West Ham, so the problems I had there went beyond the penalty miss."

He went on to add: "I felt very little confidence in me at West Ham. I think a similar situation was felt by players who are now impressing at Valencia, such as Geoffrey Kondogbia, Jeison Murillo, Montoya and Neto."

The 26-year-old is now flying with Valencia, who have surprised many with a strong start to the La Liga season and sit second, yet to lose and sit just four points behind leaders Barcelona after Sunday's 1-1 draw between the top two.

Zaza is joint second in the scoring charts with nine goals, more than he managed at Juventus and West Ham combined.