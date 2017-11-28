Barcelona Boss Ernesto Valverde Ready to Rest Struggling Luis Suárez as Dembele Return Edges Closer

Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde is preparing to drop Uruguayan ace Luis Suárez, with £135m summer signing Ousmane Dembélé edging closer to making the return after being out since mid-September with a hamstring tear.

Suárez has struggled to find his usual ruthless goalscoring streak so far this season, having scored just five times in ten league appearances.

As reported by Spanish outlet Don Balon, via the Daily Star, Valverde is ready to give Dembélé his chance to take Suárez's spot in the starting XI, as questions remaining over the former Liverpool star's fitness.

Despite his impressive brace against Leganes earlier in the month, Suarez has looked a far cry from the player who tore La Liga defences up for the previous three seasons.

Many have questioned whether Neymar's world record move to Paris Saint-Germain has unsettled Suarez, as he flourished in the three-man attacking line alongside the Brazilian and Lionel Messi.

Barcelona are riding high in La Liga, and currently sit four points clear of Valencia at the top of the table. Lionel Messi's relentless scoring has been crucial to the Catalonian giants' success - bagging 12 goals and contributing four assists in the league so far. Dembélé will be bursting to get back onto the Camp Nou turf, having been robbed of the chance to make an instant impact.

Barça will face Murcia in a midweek Copa del Rey match, with the game all but decided after Valverde's side won the away leg 3-0.

Next weekend, they will host mid-table side Celta de Vigo, who have won their last two home matches against the league leaders in emphatic style - a 4-3 thriller in 2016 and a 4-1 thrashing the previous season.