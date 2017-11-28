Carlos Tevez in Line for Shanghai Contract Extension Despite Dismal Scoring Record

Carlos Tevez is on the verge of being rewarded with a contract extension by Shanghai Shenhua, despite having scored just four times for the Chinese Super League (CSL) club.

The 33-year-old has flopped thus far in the Far East, while the club's general manager has even admitted as much.

CHANDAN KHANNA/GettyImages

Tevez has played 16 times for the CSL outfit, meaning he has a record of a goal every four games - which is extremely poor given the player's supposed ability and astronomical wages.

Shanghai pay Tevez around £650,000-a-week, equivalent to £34m-a-year, and would've been hoping for a better goal return for their money.

Embarrassingly, the former Manchester City and Manchester United striker was actually left out of the first team squad against rivals Shanghai SIPG for both legs of the FA Cup final, but the Mail still claim he is still being lined up for a contract extension.

STR/GettyImages

Speaking to Shanghai TV, general manager Zhou Jun said: "We decided to buy Tevez because the AFC Champions League qualifying phase was about to begin and at that time the new rules [to curb mega signings] did not come to light.

"Tevez was playing quite well in both Boca Juniors and Juventus. And since there was an arms race going on [in the CSL], our club need a player who has a reputation and universal appeal.

"Of course, in the end, he is not living up to those expectations. But he keeps working very hard to be in contention to play.

"As for whether or not to extend his contract next year, it has to be a mutual choice. His future hinges on the outcome of further negotiations between the two parties."