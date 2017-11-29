Last in Line: Leroy Sane to Be Rewarded With Improved Deal at Man City But Will Have to Wait

By 90Min
November 29, 2017

Manchester City's Leroy Sane's is to be rewarded with a new mega deal at the end of this campaign after his sparkling performances have helped to elevate the Citizens back to the summit of the Premier League. 

The German international is currently one of the lowest paid players at the club among their galaxy of stars. Although he has three and half years left on his current deal, his performances warrant new and improved terms.

Reported in the Sun Sport, manager Pep Guardiola wants to secure the long term futures of Kevin De Bruyne, David Silva and Fernandinho first, but Sane can expect to be next in line. A club source said: “Leroy will be rewarded for his performances with a new deal next summer.

Leicester City v Manchester City - Premier League
“He has to bide his time for now as he is behind De Bruyne, Silva and Fernandinho in terms of what the club want to address. He is one of the lowest-paid in the team, but will get a nice bump up to start matching the others.

“The club want him to concentrate on his football for now and then it will be spoken about once we get towards the end of the season.”

Since joining Guardiola’s revolution at the Etihad from Schalke for £37m in the summer of 2016, Sane has steadily progressed as he has had to adapt his game to the Premier League's physicality and increased tempo.

Nevertheless, this season he has really blossomed as a first team regular and scoring eight goals he is seen as the mainstay of City's future along with Gabriel Jesus and Raheem Sterling.

