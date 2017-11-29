Leicester City Boss Claude Puel Claims Tottenham Victory Is 'Amazing for the Future'

Leicester City manager Claude Puel was full of praise for his side's attacking display as the Foxes beat Tottenham 2-1 on Tuesday.

Spectacular strikes from Jamie Vardy and Riyad Mahrez gave Leicester a 2-0 lead going into half-time and despite a late Harry Kane consolation goal, Puel believes this result bodes well for the future.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

Speaking post-match to Sky Sports, Puel said: "It was a big win with quality. It was a fantastic game for us.

"In the first 30 minutes we tried to play on the floor as well as play on the counter-attack. The goals from Jamie and Riyad were fantastic and this is amazing for the future.

"It was a very good game and it's important to continue this hard work on the pitch in the training sessions. It's just one game but it's promising."

Leicester have more @premierleague wins v @SpursOfficial than any other opponent.



Most Leicester PL wins:

10 v Tottenham

8 v Southampton

7 v Aston Villa, Leeds, Liverpool & West Ham pic.twitter.com/So9GI7P4Qn — Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) November 28, 2017

The win for Leicester moves them up to 9th in the Premier League table after Puel picked up his second win since taking charge at the King Power Stadium.

Leicester will now turn their attention to another tricky game on Saturday in the form of this season's surprise package in Burnley, although Puel is looking forward to showing the other qualities that his side have other than just the counter attack.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

He continued, stating: "It's just to give the players different opportunities to play in open play. I want to give them the chance to play in a different style.

"For example, we go to Burnley, who are in a fantastic moment and are good at set-pieces and can play good football also, so it will be another good challenge for us.

"It's important to play with the same confidence and quality no matter the style."