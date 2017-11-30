7 Records That Antoine Griezmann Can Break Before He Retires

Antoine Griezmann is undoubtedly one of the best strikers in world football right now, but in order to forge a legacy that will last for many years to come, he will have to continue scoring and producing world class performances.

One way he can do that is to break a number of records that are not unthinkable of having his name next to them.

Here are seven records that the striker can aim for before he hangs up his boots...

1. All-Time Leading Goalscorer for the French National Team

Currently in joint 15th place in the rankings with 19 goals for Les Blues, Griezmann will have to almost triple his goal tally for the national team if he is to beat current record holder Thierry Henry.

The former Arsenal man ended his international career with 51 goals over a 13-year span and with Griezmann just three years into his own, with potentially a decade yet to come, he may well have a chance.

2. Atletico Madrid All-Time Leading Foreign Goalscorer

A record that could well be broken this season, Griezmann is currently 4th in terms of foreign goalscorers for Los Colcheneros, behind Sergio Aguero (101), Diego Forlan (96) and Mendonca (91).

With 86 goals already, the former Real Sociedad man will be aiming to reach a century of strikes for Atleti before the 2017/18 campaign comes to a close and earn the title as the most prolific foreigner to ever grace the Madrid side.

3. Most Goals by a Frenchman at the European Championships

As France made it all the way to the final at Euro 2016, a tournament they themselves hosted, Griezmann scored six goals, including a brace in the semis against Germany, to finish the summer as Golden Boot winner.

This means he is only four goals away from beating Michel Platini's record of nine European Championship goals, which is totally realistic, with Griezmann likely to be part of the French set-up for Euro 2020.

4. Most Appearances for Atletico Madrid by a Non-Spanish European

Strikers don't often focus on appearance records, but Griezmann may be sniffing a particular one in a bid to get one over two former teammates, who both sit above him in the current rankings.

Portuguese duo Tiago (228) and Paulo Futre (213), and Turkish playmaker Arda Turan (178) could soon be usurped by the Frenchman, who at 170 outings for Los Rojiblancos will need just over a season more to become the all-time leading non-Spanish European appearance maker.

5. Longest Career in the French National Team

This one may be a stretch, but when you think that Griezmann is just 26 years old and could well be involved in the international setup for another decade, it may not be such a ridiculous comment to make.

Lilian Thurman, also France's record appearance maker with 142 caps, had the longest international career, spanning nearly 14 years. Yet, if Griezmann stays playing until he is 37 he will beat it.

6. Most Expensive Player of All-Time

Griezmann has been linked with a move away from the Wanda Metropolitano ever since he entered the world class category, with the likes of Manchester United and Barcelona keeping a keen interest in the striker.

Although Neymar's eye-watering €222m move to PSG this past summer annihilated the previous transfer record by some way, with the way that football has been going lately who knows at what price Atletico would be forced to sell their prised possession.

7. All-Time Leading French La Liga Goalscorer

In terms of La Liga goals, only one man is ahead of Antoine Griezmann and that is of course Karim Benzema. The Real Madrid powerhouse has netted 125 times in the Spanish top flight, 21 more than his compatriot.

However, based on their recent form, Griezmann is on course to close that gap and if rumours about Benzema leaving the Spanish capital are to materialise, the Atletico striker should be able to take this record with ease.