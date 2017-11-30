Antonio Conte Charged With Misconduct After Being Sent to the Stands During Swansea Win

Antonio Conte has been charged with misconduct after being sent to the stands during Chelsea's 1-0 win over Swansea City on Wednesday evening.

The Italian was dismissed off the touchline at Stamford Bridge after he expressed his unhappiness from a decision which he thought was incorrectly given.

Since being charged, Conte has until 6pm next Tuesday, December 5, to respond to the charge and to decide whether he will appeal it.

Antonio Conte explains that he was frustrated about Swansea wasting time prior to him being dismissed but he says sorry for what happened. #CHESWA — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) November 29, 2017

He will most likely accept the charge after admitting his actions were wrong, and as a result, he apologised to referee Neil Swarbrick.

It didn't affect the hosts as they scored midway through the second half through Antonio Rudiger to give Chelsea their fourth consecutive clean sheet in all competitions and has allowed them to maintain their current position in third.

Chelsea face Newcastle on Saturday lunchtime as they look to keep up with the pace of Manchester City who are relentless this season.