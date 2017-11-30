Atletico Madrid defender Jose Gimenez has insisted he is keen to remain at the club and wants to see out his current contract.

The Uruguayan joined Atleti in 2013 from Montevideo-based Danubio, and is viewed as one of the better youngsters currently plying their trade in La Liga.

The 22-year-old has been linked with Manchester United, Arsenal, Liverpool, Juventus and Inter Milan in the past, but he has no plans to give up life at the Metropolitano just yet.

As quoted by Mundo Deportivo, he said: "I have a contract until 2020, I hope it is more. My mind is set on Atlético de Madrid because I'm not thinking of leaving. I am happy. I hope I stay here for a long time because I'm very identified with the club."

For now, Gimenez is preparing to face Real Sociedad in La Liga at the weekend, and is anticipating a rejuvenated side to turn up after their shock defeat to Lleida Esportiu in the Copa del Rey.

He added: "It's clear that Real Sociedad is a team that has great players. We care about our work. If we continue along this line, they will come very positively. They will come with a desire to overcome what has just happened to them."

Atleti appear to be back in form now after a lethargic start - Diego Simeone's side have hit 10 goals in their last three games in all competitions, and are still actually unbeaten in La Liga.