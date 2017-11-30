Monarcas will host Monterrey​ at Estadio Azteca on Thursday night in Leg 1 of the semifinals of the 2017 Apertura.

Monterrey won 11 of its 17 matches, earning 37 points. Monterrey advanced past Atlas in the quarterfinals

Monarcas won eight of its 17 matches but lost four to earn 29 points. Monarcas advanced past Toluca in the semifinals.

Find out how to watch the match below.

How to Watch

Game Time: Thursday, Nov. 30, 8:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Univision HDN

Live Stream: Watch live on Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.