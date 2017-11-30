Veteran defender Rafinha wants to part ways with Bayern Munich in the January transfer window and return to his native Brazil, according to his agent.

The 32-year-old's contract with the Bavarian giants expires this summer, but after playing in Europe for over 12-years Rafinha's intentions are to return to his family in Brazil.

However, the defender will have to negotiate his way out of the last few months of his contract, a task which may prove difficult as Bayern value his contribution so much that they have already offered Rafinha a two-year extension.

In an interview with Brazilian radio station Itatiaia, the star's agent Lincoln admitted he is unable to negotiate a return to a Brazilian club whilst his client was still under contract with Bayern.

He said: "There is no reason to push ahead with the negotiations here in Brazil because we do not yet have the release of Bayern Munich, we will talk about it in the first or second week of December.

"So, before that, there is no way to solve anything.

On Rafinha's chance of being granted a release from his contract, Lincoln added: "There is Rafinha's intention, Rafinha's desire, and that counts a lot, because he has always been an exemplary professional, has a great affection for everyone there.

"But we also have to understand the side of Bayern Munich because we do not it's easy to release Rafinha, especially if they do not have a spare part."

The 32-year-old joined Bayern Munich in 2011 from Italian outfit Genoa, where he has since gone on to make over 200 appearances for the club - which have seen crowned as a five-time Bundesliga champion.