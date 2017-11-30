Tottenham Starlet Shayon Harrison Set to Follow Path of Harry Kane in January Loan Switch

Tottenham are seemingly willing to let young striking prodigy Shayon Harrison leave north London in January on a temporary basis.

Football London report that Spurs will be looking to send the 20-year-old out on loan, when the transfer market recommences in January.

Nathan Stirk/GettyImages

The English forward is a fine product from the club's academy and is currently an integral part of Spurs' U23s outfit.

Harrison has been in steady goal scoring form this campaign, netting four goals in all competitions - including an emphatic strike against Barnet on Tuesday in the Checkatrade Trophy.

Spurs will be hoping that Harrison will follow in the footsteps of Mauricio Pochettino's star pupil Harry Kane, using these loan periods to develop further as a player, both physically and mentally.

🇪🇸 The last time Spurs played at the Bernabéu...



🙈 Harry Kane played five minutes for Leyton Orient that night. #lofc #coys pic.twitter.com/v7lnCfHHyc — Super 6 (@Super6) October 17, 2017

The striker spent the latter half of last season on loan with League Two side Yeovil Town, where he played a decent amount of senior football, making 15 appearances and scoring a goal in his short time there.

Harrison is commended for his versatility as an attacking player and willingness to do a job for his teammates. He is commonly used as a central figure, but can also be deployed in both wide areas.

He is easily one of the most promising talents working through the Spurs ranks, along with 17-year-old Marcus Edwards and another loan spell looks to be a no brainer at his current duration.

Tottenham's next Premier League outing comes away at Vicarage Road against Watford on Saturday and Pochettino will be looking to get his side firing once again, after a lack-lustre performance against Leicester City.