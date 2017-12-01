Bayer Leverkusen vs Borussia Dortmund Preview: Classic Encounter, Key Battle, Team News & More

Borussia Dortmund's crunch match with Bayer Leverkusen on Saturday could be the last time Dutch manager Peter Bosz is seen in the dugout this season.
The 54-year-old's catastrophic collapse against Schalke last week as raised even more questions about his tenure, with a trip to the BayArena potential being Bosz's last chance at saving his job.
Here's everything you need to know about the game on Saturday:
Classic Encounter
Key Battle
Team News
Potential Bayer Leverkusen Lineup: Leno, Bender, Restos, Tah, Havertz, Aránguiz, Baumgartlinger, Brandt, Bellarabi, Volland, Alario.
Prediction
Saving face should be at the top of Dortmund's priority list, while Peter Bosz can worry about his future after the final whistle.
The travelling side are under pressure to turn things around sooner rather than later, however, they're coming up against a side who look like they'll challenge for one of the Bundesliga's Champions League spots.
If Dortmund can somehow pull a win out the bag now then it would be one of their most important victories this season, but with just two points from the last two months of Bundesliga football, it would be a risky bet.
Prediction: Bayer Leverkusen 2-1 Borussia Dortmund