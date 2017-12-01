Bayern Munich vs Hannover 96 Preview: Classic Encounter, Team News, Lineups & Prediction

Bayern Munich welcome Hannover to the Allianz Arena this weekend as they look to bounce back from a bitterly disappointing loss to Borussia Monchengladbach in their last league game.

The Bavarians have already suffered as many defeats this season (two) as the whole of 2016/17 and look to ensure that they come back with a win in the wake of the shocking defeat.

Hannover have dropped into the bottom half of the table for the first time this season and will be looking for a positive result in this game to ensure that they remain on task to finish in the top half of the table.

Here's everything you need to know going into the encounter:

Classic Encounter

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/GettyImages

To find the last time Hannover won a league game against Bayern Munich, you would have to go back to the year 2011.

The clash saw the Bavarians give up a penalty which was slotted home by Abdellaoue in the 23rd minute. After conceding a goal in such circumstances, insult was added to injury as centre-back Jerome Boateng was sent off in the 28th minute forcing Bayern to play the majority of the game with ten men.





Bayern then went down by two, shortly after the half-time break with a goal from Christian Pander, however, the tide seemingly turned in favour of Bayern as Hannover were also reduced to ten men after Cherundolo received his marching orders, following a second yellow card.

David Alaba pulled one back for the visitors in the closing minutes of the game but the deficit become insurmountable in the end and Bayern suffered a disappointing defeat.

Key Battle





Robert Lewandowski vs Salif Sane

Stuart Franklin/GettyImages

A huge part of Bayern Munich's success this season is down to the contributions of star striker Robert Lewandowski. The Polish international has registered 13 goals already in this campaign and looks to be on pace for the Bundesliga Golden Boot.

Therefore, if Hannover are to survive the ferocious attack of Bayern Munich and come out with a result, Salif Sane will need to be on top of his game and keep Robert Lewandowski quiet.

If he is able to take silence the forward then it will surely increase his side's chances of walking away from the Allianz Arena with points. However, Hannover have lost on their last nine visits to the Champions, with Lewandowski scoring 10 in his last twelve games against the side, making the task even more daunting for the side.

Team News & Line-ups

Stuart Franklin/GettyImages

Jupp Heynckes side has been plagued with injuries all season as multiple key players have been sidelined. Wingers Franck Ribery and Arjen Robben are both out for the clash while left-backs David Alaba and Juan Bernat are also doubtful.

The depth of the Bavarians has surely been tested this season as they have been without multiple key players throughout the season. Thiago Alcantara and goalkeeper Manuel Neuer are both long-term absentees while Thomas Muller is also out for the time being.

In regards to Hannover, striker Martin Harnik is currently suffering from a case of the flu and will be assessed in the run up to kick-off but looks doubtful. Although the side has no new injury problems, forward Jonathas has been missed in the starting XI after suffering a cracked tendon and will not return until the new year.

Bayern Munich: Ulreich, Kimmich, Süle, Hummels, Rafinha - Vidal, Martinez, Tolisso - Coman, Lewandowski, James Rodriguez

Hannover: Tschauner, Sorg, Sane, Anton, Korb, Schwegler, Bakalorz, Ostrzolek, Klaus, Füllkrug, Bebou

Prediction

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/GettyImages

With the record between the two sides in recent history, one would be safe to assume that it may well turn into a one-sided affair.

However, as Borussia Monchengladbach proved, you cannot rule out the possibility of an upset and Hannover's performances this year suggest that they have what it takes to beat the champions.

The Hannover defence will be organised from the start and ready for the onslaught of attack from the Bavarians and will need to be on top of their game if they are to keep the Bayern offence quiet for the full 90 minutes - a seemingly insurmountable task.

Predicted scoreline: Bayern 4-1 Hannover 96