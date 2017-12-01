Kaka Rules Out Possibility of AC Milan Return But Admits China Could Be Next Destination

AC Milan legend Kaka has temporarily put aside the idea of rejoining his former club until next year, as he claimed that he is still uncertain about his future and is considering the option to move to China.

The Brazilian superstar was photographed in Milan last week as he visited San Siro during the Rossoneri's 5-1 win against Austria Wien in Europa League.

While following the club's chiefs for a tour of the headquarters, he was asked whether he was considering a return to Italy for a job in Milan's directive board.

Though never confirming it, Kaka had hinted that he would have kept the opportunity in mind in the future as he is looking for new adventures after retiring from the MLS earlier this autumn.

However, he then cleared things out by telling Calciomercato.com: "I want to make a decision with a calm mind, and I will make it by the end of December. I must also decide if I want to keep playing at all or take a role off the pitch.

"I was in Milan with the president of a Chinese club and we were just talking about my options. But before deciding on which club I might join I must first decide whether or not I will play again."

Kaka was one of the heroes of Milan's golden years and won a Scudetto and a Champions League title with the Rossoneri under Carlo Ancelotti's reign.

This year, however, the club is struggling well short or expectations despite heavy summer investment and are already all but mathematically out of the title race already.

He commented: "I do not like talking about clubs that are in the middle of a campaign, we'll see where they finish.

"A lot has been invested in the club and some decisions they have made will need time to manifest."