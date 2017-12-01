Real Madrid Set to Offload Newcastle Target to Prepare the Way for Kepa Arrival

Rafael Benitez target Kiko Casilla will be available in the summer as Real Madrid look to offload the number two goalkeeper.

Benitez was thought to have identified Casilla at the end of last season and was reported to have 'expressly requested' his signing, but both Real Madrid and the player were against it.

Marca have since reported that Real Madrid are hoping to sign 23-year-old Kepa Arrizabalaga from Athletic Bilbao to compete with Keylor Navas as the first choice goalkeeper. Consequently, The Spanish giants now want to sell Casilla in order to facilitate a move for the former Spain Under-21 goalkeeper.



With Real Madrid decided on selling their back up goalkeeper it is understood that a deal could materialise quickly - with an outside possibility of Newcastle signing Casilla initially on loan in January with an option to make the move permanent in the summer.

The news outlet also suggest that Benitez's success with Pepe Reina, and getting the goalkeeper into the national squad regularly, could be a pull for Casilla.

Newcastle face Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in their next fixture and will be looking to build on their recent draw against West Bromwich Albion. The Tyneside club's point against West Brom was the first time that they avoided defeat in November.