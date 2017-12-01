Real Madrid Set to Offload Newcastle Target to Prepare the Way for Kepa Arrival

By 90Min
December 01, 2017

Rafael Benitez target Kiko Casilla will be available in the summer as Real Madrid look to offload the number two goalkeeper.

Benitez was thought to have identified Casilla at the end of last season and was reported to have 'expressly requested' his signing, but both Real Madrid and the player were against it.

FBL-ENG-PR-WEST BROM-NEWCASTLE

Marca have since reported that Real Madrid are hoping to sign 23-year-old Kepa Arrizabalaga from Athletic Bilbao to compete with Keylor Navas as the first choice goalkeeper. Consequently, The Spanish giants now want to sell Casilla in order to facilitate a move for the former Spain Under-21 goalkeeper.

With Real Madrid decided on selling their back up goalkeeper it is understood that a deal could materialise quickly - with an outside possibility of Newcastle signing Casilla initially on loan in January with an option to make the move permanent in the summer. 

The news outlet also suggest that Benitez's success with Pepe Reina, and getting the goalkeeper into the national squad regularly, could be a pull for Casilla.

Newcastle face Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in their next fixture and will be looking to build on their recent draw against West Bromwich Albion. The Tyneside club's point against West Brom was the first time that they avoided defeat in November.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters