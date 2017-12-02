Arsenal Handed Huge Boost as Star Forward Overcomes Hamstring Injury & Is Fit to Face Man Utd

Arsenal have been handed a huge boosts ahead of their Premier League clash against Manchester United, after boss Arsène Wenger confirmed that Alexis Sánchez will be in contention for selection after recovering from a hamstring niggle.

The Chilean picked up the injury against Huddersfield Town in midweek action, but appears to have overcome the injury.

As reported by the Mirror, Wenger is confident that Sánchez will play in Saturday evening's crucial match against the Premier League high-flyers, an especially important piece of news given that record summer signing Alexandre Lacazette has been ruled out of the game with a groin injury suffered in the 5-0 midweek thrashing of the Terriers.

Speaking ahead of the Emirates Stadium battle, Wenger used his press conference to calm fears over Sánchez's fitness, as well as emphasising the importance of his other squad players. Wenger stated:

"Sanchez had a little hamstring problem - that's why I took him off but I think he will be alright. Look, we have offensive weapons, you know. We have Danny Welbeck, we have Giroud, we have Jack Wilshere who all came on. They are all offensive players. I will see what I do for Saturday but ideally you wanted him (Lacazette) there."

Arsenal are in a fine run of form, having followed up their vital 2-0 Premier League victory of their arch-rivals Spurs with wins over a plucky Burnley side and David Wagner's new boys Huddersfield Town.

The Gunners now sit fourth in the table, as the sharp increase of form seen by Sánchez and Özil has seen Arsenal turn a slow start into a solid set of results.