Barcelona Defender Samuel Umtiti Ruled Out for 2 Months After Injuring Hamstring

By 90Min
December 02, 2017

Barcelona have confirmed that France defender Samuel Umtiti will be sidelined until after January, having injured his hamstring.

The La Liga giants played out a 2-2 draw with Celta Vigo on Saturday, during which the 24-year-old suffered the injury while chasing down Iago Aspas.

"Tests carried out have confirmed that Samuel Umtiti has a hamstring injury in his right leg and he is expected to be out for around 8 weeks," Barcelona reported via their official website. "Umtiti will now miss the rest of 2017 and January of next year."

The defender joined the Catalan side from Lyon for a reported £20.5m fee, and has been quite impressive since then. His absence will leave Barca short on solid options. But Thomas Vermaelen, who replaced him on Saturday, could be the one who fills in while the Frenchman remains out injured.

La Blaugrana will rue the missed opportunity to extend their lead as far as was possible and losing Umtiti for the rest of the year, on top of that, will certainly leave a bad taste.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters