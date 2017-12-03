Juventus Defender Mattia De Sciglio Calls on Teammates to Build on 'Show of Strength' in Napoli Win

Juventus defender Mattia De Sciglio has issued a rallying cry to his teammates after Friday's 1-0 victory over title rivals Napoli.

The Bianconeri ended the hosts' unbeaten start to the season and moved to within a point of the Serie A leaders.

And De Sciglio has stressed that Juventus must build on the victory, which was sealed thanks to Gonzalo Higuain's first-half goal.

“The Napoli game was important for us and it's a tough place to claim three points, especially given the fierce rivalry there is between Napoli and Juve," the former AC Milan full-back told Juventus official website.

“We produced a solid defensive display and that's key because clean sheets boost your confidence going into the next game. We all worked hard for each other last night and stayed nice and tight as a unit. That made everything easier in a way.

“We have some more head-to-head matches coming up and we have to carry on playing as a team, just as we did last night.

“Our aim is to win a seventh straight Scudetto and I think Friday was a show of strength from us. It's a tough league this year – even more so than usual because the other teams have strengthened. We have to give 110% all the time, which is what we did in Naples."

Massimiliano Allegri's side now turn their attention to the Champions League, with their place in the last 16 still not yet confirmed.

“Now we have the Champions League on Tuesday and we must book our place in the last 16," De Sciglio added. "Our minds are on Athens and Napoli is already in the past, but we'll need to play with the same attitude and make the most of the chances we get."