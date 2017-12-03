Mesut Ozil Reignites Rumours After Shaking Hands With Man Utd Bench Following 3-1 Defeat

By 90Min
December 03, 2017

Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil acknowledged the Manchester United bench after the Red Devils beat the Gunners 3-1 at the Emirates on Saturday evening, adding fuel to transfer rumours to Manchester United.

The hosts were beaten through early goals of Antonio Valencia and Jesse Lingard, but just after the break Alexandre Lacazette halved the deficit for the Gunners. 

But Lingard was there to wrap up the three points for the travelling side as they maintained their place in second. Paul Pogba was sent off with 15 minutes to go to make it a nervy end for Mourinho's men but Arsenal couldn't take advantage.

The German was one of the standout players in the defeat for Arsenal, and with his contract set to expire at the end of this current campaign, the ball is in his court. 

After the game, the 29-year-old embraced his former coaches at Real Madrid, Rui Faria and Silvino Louro on the touchline as they awaited for the United players.

Prior to the victory for Jose Mourinho, he was asked about the Ozil to United link, and as the Metro report, the Portuguese declined to comment.

Here is how some of Twitter took to Mesut Ozil's approach to the Manchester United bench:


Manchester United are, domestically, next up against Manchester City in the local derby as Arsenal travel to Southampton.


Before that, midweek fixtures loom for both sides as they look to secure progression into the knockout rounds of their respective European tournaments. 

