Paul Clement Claims Swansea Should Be Bottom of the Table After Defeat to Stoke

Swansea City have added to their loss tally as they were defeated 2-1 away against Stoke at the bet365 stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Many travelling Swans were over the moon when Bony sealed the opener in the third minute of the match, having not scored for the Welsh side since 2015.

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

Despite the early volley, the Potters made an immediate comeback in the first half as Xherdan Shaqiri and Mame Diouf sealed the game for the home team.

After giving away the game to Mark Hughes' side, Swansea boss Paul Clement made a brutal comment about his team, stating that they 'deserved' to be bottom of the table, Stoke Sentinel reports.

"I believe we've gone bottom of the table today and can't say we were unlucky. We deserve to be bottom."

Clement says he team give their full in training, but despite that, they have failed to deliver that energy on match day.

"The team is working in a focused and professional manner Monday to Friday, but what matters is what happens on Saturday.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

"Mentally we are not in a good state. You go down having led and we weren't good from that point. We are a toothless team."

Despite his scathing criticism for his side for their recent form, he insists that he also being critical of himself, promising improvements in the upcoming weeks for the Welsh side.

"Clearly the situation is not good and next week is massive again.

"When I'm scathing of my team I am also scathing of myself. I have to do better to get more out of this team."