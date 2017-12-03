Twitter Users Notice Man Utd Winger Anthony Martial Slate Jose Mourinho Following Substitution

Anthony Martial looked as though he was laying into Jose Mourinho after the Portuguese subbed him off against Arsenal.

The Frenchman made way in the 67th minute with the scoreline at 3-1 for Ander Herrera as Mourinho sought to add more defensive stability - and he definitely didn't look happy about it.

ADRIAN DENNIS/GettyImages

Martial was having a decent game, and had set up Jesse Lingard for one of his two goals, but saw his number go up and trudged off, muttering what people have established as 'Puta' - a Spanish and Portuguese word meaning 'whore' - multiple times.

Mourinho tried to comfort the sulky star but to no avail, and the youngster took up his place on the bench to reflect.

Consolation! Martial calls Jose a Puta! — Rohit Ramesh (@roh00) December 2, 2017

Lots of “puta madre’s” from Martial there lol #mufc — Josh Mikkelsen (@ZombieJester) December 2, 2017

Martial is vex about that substitution. Vex!!! — Joseph Cousins (@JCuzzy1) December 2, 2017

Martial is angry.



He needs to understand the reason for the substitution... #ARSMUN #MUFC — Labiolly37 (@Labiolly37) December 2, 2017

Martial is visibly upset at that substitution. #ENDSARS — Lanre (@CarloLarenzo) December 2, 2017

The former Monaco attacker will surely have to deal with more speculation that all is not well between the pair in the aftermath of the incident.

Last season he was used far less than under Louis van Gaal, and at the start of the current season he had to make do with making appearances off the bench.

In recent weeks though Martial has been starting more often under Mourinho, and his statistics for the league so far read six goals and three assists.

