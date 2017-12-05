BT Sport Analyst Names Former Manchester United Teammate as His Favourite English Football Pundit

Former Manchester United midfielder Owen Hargreaves has admitted he's enjoying his role as an analyst and co-commentator for BT Sport - but has named former teammate Gary Neville as his favourite current pundit.

Neville, who took up a role on Sky Sports shortly after his retirement from football, has become one of the most insightful minds in the game since taking a route in football media in time for the 2011/12 season.

Hargreaves has formed a path of his own with BT Sport alongside the likes of Frank Lampard, Steven Gerrard and Michael Owen, but appreciates that Neville helps fans to see the game in different ways with his own insight.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Speaking exclusively to 90min, BT Sport pundit Hargreaves said: "I like Gary Neville the best. Some people see a lot of detail and some see big moments, but I like Gary because he sees little things that I think not everybody sees. That's the cool part about watching a game of football and that's what people like.

"They feel he's helping educate them on seeing different things so when they're with their mates in the pub they're the one that's come away with a tidbit of information."

Hargreaves though has admitted he attempts to avoid what other pundits say in order to enable him to formulate his own opinion on what he sees, while at the same time appreciating that it's great for everyone to have a voice.

He added: "The beautiful thing is about football is that everybody sees something different. Fans have the opportunity to pick who they want to use as their source of information and content. You've got to figure out what you want.

"Across the board and across the channels there are so many guys covering the games. I like watching games and watching for myself. I don't like other people telling me, I want to make my own mind up. But I think if you watch a game and somebody teaches you something, I think that's a beautiful thing.

"Our job is to cover the game and see it from an analytical side."

BT Sport is where the best in sport go head to head, bringing you live coverage of the Premier League, UEFA Champions League and Europa League, Aviva Premiership, European Champions Cup and Challenge Cup, The Ashes, Boxing, UFC, NBA and MotoGP. For more information, visit www.BT.com/sport