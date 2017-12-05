Kingsley Coman Claims Bayern Are Out for Revenge on PSG After Matchday 2 Humbling

Bayern Munich winger Kingsley Coman has claimed that the Bavarian giants are looking to make a statement to the rest of Europe with a revenge win against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League on Tuesday evening.





PSG thumped Bayern 3-0 on matchday two back in September and was one of the results that ultimately cost former coach Carlo Ancelotti his job.

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

Both clubs have safely already secured their place in the knockout rounds of the competition, with Bayern needing to win by four clear goals to top the group ahead of the French side.

QI don't think it's a personal matter with PSG, but a message to all of Europe that Bayern want to win the Champions League," Coman is quoted as saying by Goal.com.

"Of course, it's also about revenge, but it's nothing personal," he added.

#Heynckes: "#Coman has already shown what a great talent he is. It's already clear how much self-belief he has. He has a lot of fire in his belly." #FCBPSG pic.twitter.com/6oDseC3Sa9 — FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) December 4, 2017

Runaway Ligue 1 leaders PSG were beaten for the first time this season when they went down 2-1 against Strasbourg at the weekend.

Kylian Mbappe scored the only goal for PSG just before half-time, but it wasn't enough to preserve the club's unbeaten start to the season. It remains to be seen how the team will respond against Bayern in the Allianz Arena.

FREDERICK FLORIN/GettyImages

PSG have already set a Champions League record this season for goals scored in the group stage, having netted an incredible 24 times in their first five games. Bayern have scored less than half that amount, but the opportunity to top the group is still just about within reach if they step up and perform on the night.