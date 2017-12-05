Pep Guardiola Says Messi to Manchester City 'Was Never Going to Happen'

Lionel Messi had been linked with sensational moves from Barcelona to Manchester City before signing his new extension at Camp Nou.

By 90Min
December 05, 2017

Pep Guardiola has said that Lionel Messi putting pen to paper on his new deal at Barcelona a week ago was fairly obvious and that a deal to bring him to the Etihad was never going to happen.

Manchester City, not for the first time since their takeover back in 2008, had been linked with the Argentine superstar and recent reports had claimed the club had offered him a monster signing on bonus of £88m, and a £44m annual salary - but his former manager denied any truth in the rumors.

Up until signing his new deal at the Nou Camp, Messi was at risk of leaving the club for nothing at the end of the current season, but Guardiola revealed that despite that, the club never really stood a chance of bringing him to the Premier League.

He said: "Leo Messi signed a contract one week ago. It was never going to happen."

It is understood that Guardiola didn't believe a deal for Messi would be possible given the five-time Ballon d'Or winner's love for the club and thus, an official approach was never made.

It looks for all the world like the superstar will see out the rest of his career with the Blaugrana now, with his new deal taking him up until 2021.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters