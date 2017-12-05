Pep Guardiola has said that Lionel Messi putting pen to paper on his new deal at Barcelona a week ago was fairly obvious and that a deal to bring him to the Etihad was never going to happen.

Manchester City, not for the first time since their takeover back in 2008, had been linked with the Argentine superstar and recent reports had claimed the club had offered him a monster signing on bonus of £88m, and a £44m annual salary - but his former manager denied any truth in the rumors.

Up until signing his new deal at the Nou Camp, Messi was at risk of leaving the club for nothing at the end of the current season, but Guardiola revealed that despite that, the club never really stood a chance of bringing him to the Premier League.

He said: "Leo Messi signed a contract one week ago. It was never going to happen."

It is understood that Guardiola didn't believe a deal for Messi would be possible given the five-time Ballon d'Or winner's love for the club and thus, an official approach was never made.

It looks for all the world like the superstar will see out the rest of his career with the Blaugrana now, with his new deal taking him up until 2021.