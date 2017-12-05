Serie A Legend Hernan Crespo Reveals All About Risque Off-Field Exploits During His Career

Former Chelsea and Inter striker Hernan Crespo has amazingly admitted to some of his more risqué exploits earlier in his career.
The ex-Argentina striker was apparently as prolific off the pitch as he was on it. In a live interview on Argentinian TV, he revealed: "When I was young I had orgies with many women.
“It was a life experience. Famous, young... And you do everything... Testing... Well, not everything... You take advantage... I did not miss out on anything."
The 42-year-old was then quizzed about the gender balance of these group sessions.
He insisted: "Always more women!"
Adventurous Crespo was a bachelor throughout the majority of his career.
He did not meet his wife Alessia Rossi Andra until 2002. The pair married in 2005 and have two daughters, Nicole and Sofia.
Crespo said: "I made my debut in football at the age of 18, I met my wife at 27 and I never showed up with a girlfriend at home until my wife, so I was always single until that age."
The Argentinian legend retired in 2012, calling an end to a career, which included spells at Parma, Lazio and Chelsea, as well as both sides of Milan.
He tried his hand as a manager with Serie B club Modena in 2015, but was sacked just nine months into his contract.