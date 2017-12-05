Serie A Legend Hernan Crespo Reveals All About Risque Off-Field Exploits During His Career

Former Chelsea and Inter striker Hernan Crespo has amazingly admitted to some of his more risqué exploits earlier in his career.

The ex-Argentina striker was apparently as prolific off the pitch as he was on it. In a live interview on Argentinian TV, he revealed: "When I was young I had orgies with many women.

CARL DE SOUZA/GettyImages

“It was a life experience. Famous, young... And you do everything... Testing... Well, not everything... You take advantage... I did not miss out on anything."

The 42-year-old was then quizzed about the gender balance of these group sessions.

He insisted: "Always more women!"

Adventurous Crespo was a bachelor throughout the majority of his career.

Valerio Pennicino/GettyImages

He did not meet his wife Alessia Rossi Andra until 2002. The pair married in 2005 and have two daughters, Nicole and Sofia.

Crespo said: "I made my debut in football at the age of 18, I met my wife at 27 and I never showed up with a girlfriend at home until my wife, so I was always single until that age."

The Argentinian legend retired in 2012, calling an end to a career, which included spells at Parma, Lazio and Chelsea, as well as both sides of Milan.

He tried his hand as a manager with Serie B club Modena in 2015, but was sacked just nine months into his contract.