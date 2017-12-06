Ex-Newcastle Player David Ginola Warns Newcastle Board Rafa Benitez Is the Key to 'Stability'

Ex-Newcastle player, David Ginola has sounded the alarm on the Newcastle board, warning them that they risk losing Rafa Benitez if they do not financially support him.

Benitez has been tasked with extracting the very best from his threadbare squad, and despite missing out on key summer targets, he has managed to steer Newcastle to 14th in the table. However, the Tyneside club are currently on a five-match losing streak with their stability in the Premier League precarious.

With other clubs vying for Benitez's managerial services he might begin to entertain said offers if the discrepancy between him and the board remain irreparable. However, speaking on the Adam Brazil Sports Breakfast show, Ginola spoke about the importance tied to Benitez staying at Newcastle.

Ginola said: “Keeping Benitez is key for the consistency and the stability of the club in the next five years and if you lose him, you’re going to go back to the nightmares you had in the past" (via TalkSPORT).





Benitez directed Newcastle back into the Premier League this season, but the Spanish manager will require a much-need £20m fund in order to strengthen his side in January, in turn stopping their slide back into the Championship.

However, Benitez has dashed the hopes of buying for the future, focusing more on experienced players that will have an immediate effect on his side.

He said: “The priority is to stay in the Premier League - not find the next best player for the next 10 years. We must make sure we have what we need to compete.

“We need to have the experience, physicality and quality to improve the team.” (via HITC)

£20m is what Benitez is requiring, but questions whether the board will accept his demands are yet to be answered. Newcastle's off-the-pitch debacle of potential takeover talks could put a pause on any investment going into the squad.