Jose Mourinho Claims it 'Doesn't Matter Who We Get' After Topping Group A in the Champions League

By 90Min
December 06, 2017

Fifteen points from a possible eighteen comfortably allowed Manchester United to advance to the knockout stage of the Champions League, after a routine win over CSKA Moscow at Old Trafford.

Speaking to BT Sport and the official website after the game, the Portuguese boss was pleased with his side's display after a controversial put the Red Devils on the back foot in the second half.

"We confirmed but we confirmed the way we wanted to, which was playing well and having a result," said Mourinho post-match. "[At] half-time we were losing but playing well. I was not unhappy with the players at all.

"In the second half, we had that strong reaction, we really didn’t want to lose the match and I think the boys played professionally. I was pleased with the attitude of the players."

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

Goals from Romelu Lukaku and Marcus Rashford wrapped up a comfortable win, despite a goal that appeared to be offside to give CSKA the impetus, thanks to a Alan Dzagoev deflection. Advancing to the knockout stage, Mourinho was bullish in who his team might get next in the competition.

"I am not the luckiest guy with draws so it's better I shut up and forget it because we only play in February and until then I have to concentrate on the English competitions," added the Red Devils manager. "But I think it doesn't matter which team we get in the draw - I don't think that team will be jumping with happiness to play against us."

Considering Manchester United could still face German giants Bayern Munich, Serie A champions Juventus or back-to-back Champions League holders Real Madrid, the prospect of facing an elite club should be more of a concern for the ever-confident Mourinho.

