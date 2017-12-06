Liverpool Fans React as Jurgen Klopp Shows Off His New Blinding White Teeth in UCL Presser

By 90Min
December 06, 2017

Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp appears to have paid Roberto Firmino's dentist a visit in recent weeks, with the German showing off his new pearly whites in a press conference ahead of the Reds Champions League match with Spartak Moscow on Wednesday.


Fans were quick to spot Klopp's sparkling set of gnashers and quickly drew comparisons with their Brazilian No. 9.

No amount of teeth whitening formula will ever compare to the reaction Liverpool's Firmino got when he first showed off his borderline glow in the dark teeth.

Liverpool will be looking to continue their climb up the Premier League table this weekend when local rivals Everton travel to Anfield. The Reds will then be expecting to get victories against West Brom and Bournemouth before traveling to the Emirates just before Christmas.

