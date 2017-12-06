Liverpool Fans React as Jurgen Klopp Shows Off His New Blinding White Teeth in UCL Presser

Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp appears to have paid Roberto Firmino's dentist a visit in recent weeks, with the German showing off his new pearly whites in a press conference ahead of the Reds Champions League match with Spartak Moscow on Wednesday.





Fans were quick to spot Klopp's sparkling set of gnashers and quickly drew comparisons with their Brazilian No. 9.

Jurgen Klopp now looks like he should be advertising toothpaste with those new teeth (new v old) pic.twitter.com/iMjgtLpXKA — Elliot Wagland (@elliotwagland) December 5, 2017

Someone tell me how tf did Klopp suddenly get whiter teeth than Firmino? — Đåŕřęñ⛄🎄 (@CrucialBobby) December 5, 2017

Looks like Juergen Klopp has been to see Roberto Firmino's dentist 😂 pic.twitter.com/15ynzuRX7k — Chloe (@ChloeC2912) December 5, 2017

No amount of teeth whitening formula will ever compare to the reaction Liverpool's Firmino got when he first showed off his borderline glow in the dark teeth.

4-1. TBF to West Ham they probably got distracted by our kit and Firmino's teeth. — Helen Black (@HelenBl61696856) November 4, 2017

Just watching #motd Firmino has done a Ross Gellar on his teeth! #friends pic.twitter.com/UhGMyUaQbh — Liam Humphreys (@LJHump) October 30, 2016

