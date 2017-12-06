Manchester United's David de Gea Ranked Only 7th in World's Best Goalkeeper List

After his performance against Arsenal on Saturday, fans of all clubs were united in their praise of Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea. The Spaniard produced a stunning display during United's 3-1 win at the Emirates at the weekend.

However, France Football have ranked de Gea as only the 7th best goalkeeper in the world.

Former internationals Santiago Canizares, Lionel Letizi, Sepp Maier, Mark Schwarzer and Francesco Toldo met to decide who they believed was the best shot-stopper in the world.

Alexander Hassenstein/GettyImages

Bayern Munich keeper Manuel Neuer came out on top after being voted the best by all five men. In second place was Juventus' Gianluigi Buffon with Chelsea's Thibaut Courtois in third.





Fourth place was tied between Jan Oblak of Atletico Madrid and Tottenham's Hugo Lloris with Real Madrid's Keylor Navas in sixth. De Gea was then placed in 7th which seems a crazy ranking given his performances for Manchester United over the last couple of seasons.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

His record-equalling display at the Emirates left de Gea feeling "unbeatable." The 27-year old said: "Sometimes you start a game with a really good save, with a good feeling, you feel unbeatable but we started the game really well, we scored two important goals."

"It's true we lost a bit of control of the game after that but it was a good performance."

De Gea tied the record for most saves in a Premier League game since Opta began recording that data in the 2003-04 season, drawing level with Tim Krul of Newcastle and Vito Mannone of Sunderland.