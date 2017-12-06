Manchester United's David de Gea Ranked Only 7th in World's Best Goalkeeper List

By 90Min
December 06, 2017

After his performance against Arsenal on Saturday, fans of all clubs were united in their praise of Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea. The Spaniard produced a stunning display during United's 3-1 win at the Emirates at the weekend. 

However, France Football have ranked de Gea as only the 7th best goalkeeper in the world. 

Former internationals Santiago Canizares, Lionel Letizi, Sepp Maier, Mark Schwarzer and Francesco Toldo met to decide who they believed was the best shot-stopper in the world. 

Alexander Hassenstein/GettyImages

Bayern Munich keeper Manuel Neuer came out on top after being voted the best by all five men. In second place was Juventus' Gianluigi Buffon with Chelsea's Thibaut Courtois in third.


Fourth place was tied between Jan Oblak of Atletico Madrid and Tottenham's Hugo Lloris with Real Madrid's Keylor Navas in sixth. De Gea was then placed in 7th which seems a crazy ranking given his performances for Manchester United over the last couple of seasons. 

Julian Finney/GettyImages

His record-equalling display at the Emirates left de Gea feeling "unbeatable." The 27-year old said: "Sometimes you start a game with a really good save, with a good feeling, you feel unbeatable but we started the game really well, we scored two important goals." 

"It's true we lost a bit of control of the game after that but it was a good performance." 

De Gea tied the record for most saves in a Premier League game since Opta began recording that data in the 2003-04 season, drawing level with Tim Krul of Newcastle and Vito Mannone of Sunderland. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters