PSG Superstar Neymar 'Happy' Brazil Avoided Certain Teams at World Cup Group Stage Draw

Paris Saint-Germain winger Neymar has revealed his delight in missing out on a certain bunch of teams, following Friday's World Cup draw.

Brazil can take a great deal of positivity from their selection, in particular, having been drawn against Switzerland, Costa Rica and Serbia.

The five-time winners have the honour of being the only country to have featured in every single World Cup to date.

BERTRAND GUAY/GettyImages

The Selecao are currently ranked second in the world, behind reigning World Cup winners Germany, who won the trophy on the South American side's soil.

Switzerland sit 8th in the table, Costa Rica 26th and Serbia 37th.

Speaking to the media, as quoted by Yahoo Sports, Neymar spoke of how Brazil must not succumb to complacency if they are to succeed.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

"We [Brazil] have to be at our best to get a good result particularly in our first game of the tournament. The teams in our group are difficult to play against."

Manager Tite led Brazil to finish first in the South American qualifying table, but it remains an uphill task to overcome the last nightmare tournament, in which Brazil collapsed against Germany in the semi-finals.

Pedro Vilela/GettyImages

Having endured a tournament-ending back injury against Colombia at the last World Cup, Neymar is thankful to not be facing any of Egypt, Morocco, Senegal, Tunisia or, especially, Nigeria, due to their physical-oriented play.

"I am happy it wasn't a group where we had to play against African teams like Nigeria. They run a lot and are very physical in their approach. We are no doubt still up against strong sides at the World Cup."