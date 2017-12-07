Sadio Mane Lauds Prolific Liverpool Showing After Spartak Moscow Demolition

Liverpool star Sadio Mane has lauded his prolific Reds side, after their 7-0 thrashing of Spartak Moscow in the UEFA Champions League at Anfield on Wednesday night.

Speaking to BT Sport - quoted in the Daily Star - after his side's demolition job of the Russian champions, the 25-year-old Senegalese forward paid tribute to his team-mates and their overall performance as Jurgen Klopp's side booked their place in the last-16 as group winners.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Mane said: “Yeah. I think we played great football today. I think the whole performance of the team was good.





“We created many chances and then we score as we can, today is just amazing and we’re happy.”

Despite the future of talisman Philippe Coutinho continuing to be shrouded in uncertainty ahead of the re-opening of the transfer window in less than a month's time, the Brazilian claimed his first hat-trick on Merseyside, as the Red-Whites were put to the sword in emphatic manner.

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

Mane was also on the scoresheet for Liverpool twice at Anfield, together with Roberto Firmino and the red-hot Mohamed Salah. The quartet's performances have seen the hosts been crowned with the moniker this season of the great entertainers.

It is hard to dispute that fact. In all of their last nine games across the board, Liverpool have scored three or more goals per game, with the Reds attacking unit of Salah, Coutinho, Firmino and Mane having combined for a stunning 46 goals in total so far this season, of which the latter has added seven despite an injury-chequered campaign.

Qualifying into Monday's draw for the knockout stages as top seeds, the Merseyside attacking quartet has been compared to the best front lines across Europe.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

In regard to Wednesday night however after the hosts were awarded an early penalty, Mane believes the referee made the right call and unsurprisingly said his side merited their handsome win.

“Philippe gave him [Salah] the ball and penalty I think", the Senegalese stated. "It was a penalty so it makes it easier."

"I think we deserved to win".