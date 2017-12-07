Schalke Star Leon Goretzka to Undergo Examinations Over Next Few Days After Injury Recurrence

Schalke star Leon Goretzka will be examined over the next few days after the recent injury to his lower leg flared up again.

The club confirmed, via Twitter, that the 22-year-old is facing a spell on the sidelines and that the star is experiencing 'continuous and worsening pains'.

Lars Baron/GettyImages

Goretzka had just recovered from a stress fracture that had ruled him out for a month, but is out once again after featuring just twice after returning.

It could now be that this has complications for the player's future - the midfield maestro is out of contract at the end of the season, and the suggestion is, or was, that he would be the subject of transfer bids by a number of clubs in January.

Arsenal, Manchester United, Juventus, Bayern Munich and Barcelona have all be linked with the youngster, as reported by the Metro, but it could be that he struggles to pass any medical given his current situation.

It could be that Goretzka is forced to see out his contract, and then leave the club on a free next summer, as it looks unlikely he'll seek to extend it at this point.

Goretzka has emerged as one of world football's most coveted younger players, and possesses a number of attributes that set him apart from most other midfielders.

