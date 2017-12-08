Boavista Extend Contract of Eduardo Ferreira While 20-Year-Old Forward Battles Cancer

Portuguese club Boavista have made the classy gesture of extending the contract of young striker Eduardo Ferreira until the end of the 2018/19 season while he continues to battle cancer.

Edu was diagnosed last November and Boavista have continued to offer their support to the now 20-year-old at this difficult time.

O Boavista informa que renovou contrato com o seu atleta Edu Ferreira até à época de 2018/19.

Desejamos que este obstáculo seja rapidamente ultrapassado e estaremos sempre presentes na luta travada pelo atleta, que também é nossa.

Muita força, Pantera!◾️◽️ pic.twitter.com/RsnWtgZ1DU — Boavista FC (@boavistaoficial) December 7, 2017

It is hoped that the added security of a new contract will help Edu focus on fighting his illness without also having to worry about his future in football.

Announcing the contract extension via Twitter this week, a Boavista statement read, "We hope that this obstacle is quickly overcome and we will always be present in the struggle waged by the athlete, which is also our [struggle]."

Following his diagnosis last year, Edu was honoured at a game against Vitoria Guimaraes.

Football is beautiful. Boavista honored their cancer-fighting 19-year-old forward Edu at Sunday's game vs V.Guimarães (Via @catarinapinto_6) pic.twitter.com/ymRh9Dc74h — Jan Hagen (@PortuBall) November 22, 2016

Boavista remain one of only five Portuguese clubs to have been crowned national champions, and one of only two clubs alongside Belenenses that aren't the country's traditional big three - Benfica, Porto and Sporting CP.