Everton's Ademola Lookman Impresses Assistant Manager Craig Shakespeare With Brace Against Apollon

Everton assistant manager Craig Shakespeare was impressed with Ademola Lookman after he stole the show in their 3-0 win over Apollon on Thursday.

Shakespeare deputised for manager Sam Allardyce who stayed at home due to a pre-arranged medical appointment.

Lookman got a first-half brace, whilst Nikola Vlasic sealed the victory with four minutes to go.

Speaking to the club website, Shakespeare said: "Remember he [Lookman] is only young, and there were a lot of young players on that pitch. As young players they need that opportunity but they also need to show the ability… and he did tonight."





Everton's Europa League campaign has been somewhat of a disaster, but tonight's result kept them off the bottom of Group E and Shakespeare was impressed with his side's performance.





"To come away from home, whether it be in Europe or the league, or wherever, to keep a clean sheet and score three, the team have to take enormous credit for that.

/GettyImages

"I thought we played some really good stuff in the first half and with a little bit more care in front of goal could have scored more. But you have to be delighted to score three away from home.

"The work ethic was there for all to see and the rewards at the end of the game were there for all to see, as well."

Although it was a dead rubber game with neither side having anything to play for, Everton's team selection did come as a surprise with full debuts given to Fraser Hornby, Harry Charsley and Morgan Feeney.

Average age of the Everton bench tonight is 17.86 #efc — Liam Blackburn (@liamblackburn) December 7, 2017

Shakespeare added: "We have said to the squad, look at this as a starting block and in football you get your just rewards most of the time. I think the criticism [of the depth/balance of the squad] is irrelevant.





"We have to assess what is here now and all I can talk about is what they have been like since I came in – and this is probably only my third or fourth day. I have really enjoyed working with them and you saw tonight the work ethic and ability, and how we approached the game."





Allardyce will return to the dugout for Sunday's Merseyside derby.