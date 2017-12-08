Huddersfield vs Brighton Preview: Recent Form, Classic Encounter, Team News and More

This season's two Premier League debutants go head to head on Saturday as Huddersfield host Brighton at the John Smith's Stadium.

Both these sides will be looking for a return to the sort of form that saw them win plenty of admirers in the early parts of the season, so here's everything you need to know about the clash of the Terriers and the Seagulls.

Recent Form

It's been a difficult run of results for both sides heading into this one, with both teams winless in their last four matches.

Huddersfield have failed to pick up even a single point in that period, and became the latest victims of a resurgent Everton last time out, going down 2-0 at Goodison Park in Sam Allardyce's first game as Everton boss.

Brighton have at least drawn twice in that run, but fell to their heaviest defeat of the season in their most recent match, suffering a 5-1 thrashing by Liverpool at the AMEX Stadium on Saturday.

Classic Encounter





Huddersfield 3-1 Brighton (The Championship - 2nd February 2017)

In February, Brighton travelled to Yorkshire for this Thursday night encounter looking to go four points clear of Newcastle at the top of the Championship. Huddersfield, however, were looking strengthen their position in the play-off spots, and it was they who took the lead thanks to Tommy Smith's strike from a tight angle nine minutes in.

Tomer Hemed capitalised on a loose back pass from Aaron Mooy to equalise for Brighton, but Nakhi Wells strike from just inside the area put the hosts back in front, before Elias Kachunga headed in the rebound after Wells had a shot parried by Brighton 'keeper David Stockdale on the stroke of half time.

Brighton's hopes of a comeback after the interval were ended midway through the second half when Lewis Dunk was shown a second yellow card. Despite the stumble, Chris Hughton's side still secured promotion with relative ease, while Huddersfield would later join them via the playoffs.

Team News

Neither manager has any fresh injury concerns heading into this game. For Huddersfield, Rajiv van La Parra sits out the final game of the three match ban he picked up in the aftermath of the 2-1 defeat to Manchester City, while defenders Michael Hefele and Martin Cranie are both making their way back into first team training.

Midfielder Steve Sidwell is Brighton's only absentee, having been out since having surgery on a back injury in early September. Chelsea loanee Izzy Brown could feature for Brighton, having spent the second half of last season on loan at Huddersfield, scoring five times in twenty appearances in all competitions.

Predicted Huddersfield Lineup: Lossl; Malone, Schindler, Jorgensen, Smith; Quaner, Mooy, Ince, Kachunga; Mounie, Depoitre

Predicted Brighton Lineup: Ryan; Bruno, Duffy, Dunk, Bong; Knockaert, Stephens, Proepper, Brown; Gross, Murray

Prediction





Both sides have struggled to find the back of the net recently: Huddersfield's only goal in their last four games was a Nicolas Otamendi own goal, while Brighton's only goal in their last three was a Glenn Murray penalty against Liverpool. This therefore should be a tight encounter.

David Wagner spoke of the influence the home crowd had in that victory over Brighton earlier in the year, and the club are urging the Terriers faithful to play their part once again, with the club designating Saturday as "scarf day" in a bid to paint the John Smith's Stadium blue and white. With Huddersfield having lost just on their own soil all season, home advantage could make all the difference.

Prediction: Huddersfield 1-0 Brighton