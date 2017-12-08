Manchester United Legend Bryan Robson Admits City Are Now on Level Playing Field

Manchester United legend Bryan Robson has admitted Manchester City have now caught up with his former side, but has not ruled the Red Devils out of the title race just yet.

Jose Mourinho's men head into the Manchester derby on Sunday at Old Trafford eight points removed from the Citizens at the top of the Premier League, a rather daunting tally after a mere 15 games.

Jose Mourinho confirms Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Nemanja Matic and Phil Jones are all available for Sunday's Manchester derby, while Marouane Fellaini will be assessed tomorrow. #MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) December 8, 2017

However, it is not just this season where the the Sky Blues have asserted their dominance, pipping the red half of the city to the league title on the final day in 2014 and enjoying a number of successes over their neighbours head-to-head, including a 6-1 hammering in the league and an FA Cup semi final victory.

Undoubtably the financial backing available at the Etihad Stadium has played a pivotal role in the emergence of the now-top flight superpower, with City today arguably holding more pulling power than the once dominant United.

Robson has told betsafe.com that his former rivals are now gaining a similar stature to that of his ex-club, however believes the Red Devils still could snatch the Premier League title away from Pep Guardiola's grasp, but only if they take all three points this weekend.

Manchester United at home in the league this season:



🔴 Games: 7

✅ Wins: 7



Manchester City away from home in the league this season:



🔵 Games: 7

✅ Wins: 7



📆 Sunday:

Man Utd vs. Man City



Can't wait. 😍🙌 pic.twitter.com/sSnUY3xfOd — Football__Tweet (@Football__Tweet) December 7, 2017

"If you look back at the last five years, both clubs have done really well: they’ve won the Premiership, they’ve won trophies", the 60-year-old said.

"What City have done is caught up with United now. They’re a big club and they’ve got loads of ambition.

"I think it’s very close, and this season is going to be really interesting in what happens in May.

Noel Gallagher's combined Man Utd/Man City XI featured two #MUFC players....on the bench 😂 pic.twitter.com/HbJqJ96MoZ — Coral (@Coral) December 8, 2017

"You’ve got the Champions League final, and the FA Cup final and you’ve got whoever’s going to win the title.

"There’s a long way to go yet, City are playing some great football and they’ve ben outstanding in games where they’ve absolutely destroyed teams.

"But you never know what could happen: a loss of form, a couple of injuries to real key players and all of a sudden United could come back into it.

"For me, this game is massive for United to win, you don’t want City getting eleven points clear at this stage of the season."

