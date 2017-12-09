Brazilian Legend Pele Gives 2017 Ballon d'Or Winner Cristiano Ronaldo the Best Possible Tribute

By 90Min
December 09, 2017

Brazilian football icon Pele has given Cristiano Ronaldo one of the greatest tributes possible after the Portuguese star won his fifth Ballon d'Or.

Pele sadly never received football's greatest personal honour as only European players were able to win the award up until 1995.

In a Tweet from his personal account, Pele said: "Congratulations to Cristiano on winning this year's Ballon d'Or. I would love to have played on the same side as you!"

In 1999, Pele was named the Football Player of the Century after all the previous Ballon d'Or winners voted in his favour.

Then In 2016, for the 60th anniversary of the Ballon d'Or, France Football reevaluated the winners of the trophy to include South American players. Pele would have won seven golden balls in the alternative rankings, making him the most decorated player of all time.

If Pele had won all those trophies, Ronaldo would still be two behind him having just tied equal with Lionel Messi on five.

The Real Madrid talisman beat off his Barcelona rival and the most expensive player in world football, Neymar.

It has been a monopoly of who is going to win the prestigious award over the last decade, with it going to either Messi or Ronaldo ever time. 

25-year-old Neymar looks to be the biggest threat to breaking that trend as both of his competitors enter their 30's, although Antoine Griezmann came third last year and Kylian Mbappe was the youngest player to ever get into the top 10 this year.

