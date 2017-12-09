Rennes Chief Hints Door Could Still Be Open for West Ham Misfit Sakho Despite Summer Move Fail

Diafra Sakho could be finally leaving West Ham and join French side Rennes after Hammers blew the opportunity to send him away last summer.

The Senegalese striker was thought to be ready to depart from London as the transfer window approached the end back in August, but his move did not eventually happen.

Since the beginning of the season, Sakho is yet to be featured in West Ham's starting lineup but has come in off the bench 13 times and has scored three goals in all competitions with the London club.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

However, it was common knowledge that he was unhappy with his role in the Premier League this summer and not much has changed since then.

As the winter transfer window approaches, there might be a new chance for him to move to the Ligue 1 in January, as Rennes chief Olivier Letang recently released an interview where he did not exclude the possibility to take him on board.

He told L'Équipe (via Sportwitness): "He’s a very good player, but it’s too early to give names. We must open a maximum of tracks."

His words have been considered as a hint that the door is still open for him, but that Rennes don't want to give it too much importance considering what happened in the summer.

With only a few weeks left before the official start to the transfer window, West Ham could have just been handed something to think about.