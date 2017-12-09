Tottenham to Battle With Torino Over the Signature of PSV Eindhoven Winger Steven Bergwijn

Tottenham are competing with Torino in order to sign PSV Eindhoven starlet Steven Bergwijn.

The Dutch-born winger came up through the ranks at PSV, becoming a successful product of their academy and has helped his side go eight points clear at the top of Eredivisie.

The 20-year-old has been on the radar of Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino who is understood to be considering an offer for the youngster in January.

Italian side Torino had a £9m bid for Bergwijn rejected in August, but they remain on the hunt for the signature of the Dutch U21 international.

Other sides have also shown interest in the youngster with Bournemouth and West Ham also being possible destinations for the Amsterdam-born winger.

However, if Tottenham were to place a concrete bid for the youngster than it would likely be the most tempting and a far greater attraction than the other sides.

Bergwijn is contracted to PSV until 2021 but has struggled to find himself a consistent starting role in the side - with ex Newcastle man Luke de Jong fighting for his place in the team.

He broke into the first team three years ago after becoming a graduate of the PSV academy and has shown great promise for the side ever since.

Although the 20-year-old is a right-winger, first and foremost, he has shown his diversity while also being able to take up a position on the left and as a central striker.

The youngster has represented the Dutch at all age levels from U17 upwards, scoring 21 goals in 41 internationals.

Pochettino has been trying to build his squad but is aware of the shortness of cash in the club due to the construction of their new ground.

Although Tottenham will be looking to swoop in for the winger in January, a more likely scenario would be that PSV hold on to their man until the end of the season where they can find a replacement.