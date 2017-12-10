Liverpool Midfielder Emre Can Set to Ditch Merseyside for Turin With Juve Deal "Agreed"

By 90Min
December 10, 2017

After months of speculation, it would seem that Liverpool midfielder Emre Can is set to leave the club, with reports claiming that the Germany international has agreed terms with Italian giants Juventus.

With Can in his final few months of his current deal with Liverpool, the 23-year-old looks set to let his contract run down, thereby allowing him to depart the club as a free agent.

Dan Istitene/GettyImages

At Juve, the former Bayer Leverkusen man could potentially earn £3.5m-a-year, plus bonuses, with reports by Football Italia claiming that the deal is pretty much agreed.

One person who would welcome the acquisition of Can is Juventus legend Alessandro Del Piero, who believes that the German could fit in nicely in Juve’s midfield.

Reported by The Sun, Del Piero said: “Emre Can of Liverpool would be ideal, and he’s not even that expensive. He could be the big name for Juve in January. They need somebody like him. 

"He’s physically present and somebody like Emre Can would fit in very well with Pjanic and Khedira.”

News of Can’s potential departure will come as a bitter blow for Liverpool, who resisted interest from Juve for Can during the summer transfer window, where they rejected a rumoured £23m bid from the Serie A side.

Since that time, Can has attracted interest from an array of different sides, with Manchester City, Borussia Dortmund and Inter Milan all voicing their admiration for the versatile midfielder.

Juve have not hidden the fact that they are looking to bring Can to Turin, with club CEO Beppe Marrota previously revealing that the club would attempt to acquire his services.

It is reported that Can will be offered a five year contract with the Italian champions. 

