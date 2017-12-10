The two top teams in the Premier League will meet Sunday in the first Manchester Derby of the season.

Manchester United, which enters the weekend in second place with 35 points, will host first-place Manchester City. Pep Guardiola's side hasn't yet lost in league play this year, racking up 43 points in 15 matches—14 wins and a draw.

Manchester United is coming off a 3–1 victory at Arsenal in EPL play and a comeback 2–1 win over CSKA Moscow in the Champions League. But star midfielder Paul Pogba will be forced to sit this match out after earning a red card at the Emirates last weekend.

Manchester City beat West Ham 2–1 last Sunday, but the team suffered its first defeat of the year midweek against Shakhtar Donetsk. The game was relatively meaningless for City, as the club had already secured the top spot in its group.

See how to watch Sunday's Manchester Derby below.

How to watch

Time: 11:30 a.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Network, Telemundo

Live stream: Watch live on Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.