PSG Grant Neymar 3 Days Leave to Travel to Brazil for 'Private Reasons'

Neymar has been released by Paris Saint-Germain for three days, with the club allowing the player to head to Brazil.

That is according to Globoesporte, who have confirmed news from French radio station RMC after the Brazilian gave the go ahead for the information to be made public.

Alexander Hassenstein/GettyImages

Neymar, however, did not give any reasons for the trip before boarding a flight on Saturday night. But it is believed to be due to a family emergency.

The attacker did not participate in PSG's 3-1 demolition of Lille on the weekend, having served out a suspension. But the club want him back by Wednesday, as they're due for a French Cup face-off against Strasbourg, one of the only two teams who have beaten them this season.

Alexander Hassenstein/GettyImages

L'Equipe, though, are reporting that Neymar could remain in his home country for several days, and if he misses the clash against Strasbourg, should be back in time to face Rennes in Ligue 1 action next Saturday.





Ever since his move from Barca, the player has been shrouded in controversy. From his penalty squabbles with Edinson Cavani, to his reported unhappiness in France, to shocking claims of him asking to choose when he plays; it just hasn't been smooth sailing for the Brazil international.

Most recently, Spanish source Diario Gol claimed that an agreement over a 2019 move has been made with Barca's rivals Real Madrid. Manchester United and Manchester City are said to be monitoring the situation, as the hope to somehow convince the player to move to England.