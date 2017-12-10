Villarreal Playmaker Pablo Fornals Collapses in Training Before Barcelona Game

Villarreal's Pablo Fornals was immediately rushed to hospital after the player had collapsed in training. With the event's Ajax's Abdelhak collapsing earlier this year, fear must have enveloped the whole Villarreal team when Fornals went down. However, the Spaniard seemed ok as got back to his feet after his faint.

According to El Pais (via The Sun), Fornals had been training with his Villarreal side for their upcoming game against the La Liga leaders Barcelona before the player fainted.

CURTO DE LA TORRE/GettyImages

Although the player seemed in fine condition after his faint, the Spanish playmaker was kept overnight at the hospital for observation, where it appeared his fainting was caused by an attack of hypoglycaemia.





Hypoglycaemia is caused essentially when there is a low blood sugar level, and predominantly affects those who suffer from diabetes.

JACK GUEZ/GettyImages

Fornals arrived at Villarreal in the summer from Malaga for £10.7m - in a transfer that the player himself funded. He has become an integral part of the Villarreal setup that has earned him attention from bigger clubs.





As Villarreal prepare to take on Barcelona later on Sunday, they'll have to do so without their playmaker, as he'll have to watch the game from the hospital bed.

Villarreal currently occupy 6th in La Liga, and despite losing 1-0 to Maccabi Tel-Aviv midweek, the Spanish club qualified first in Group A of the Europa League.