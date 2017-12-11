Crystal Palace Winger Wilfried Zaha Will Not Face Action for Alleged Dive Against Bournemouth

Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha will not be disciplined for alleged dives in Saturday's 2-2 draw against Bournemouth, The Sun have reported.

The Eagles were awarded two penalties for challenges on the Ivorian during the game, the second of which was missed in injury time by Christian Benteke.

Zaha has since been accused of diving, but the FA have reviewed the footage and decided that he will not be punished.

Zaha will face no action for alleged dive v #afcb - FA looked at first penalty but decided it didn't meet threshold for referral to three-man panel #cpfc — Paul Brown (@pbsportswriter) December 11, 2017

Manager Roy Hodgson insisted after the game that the 25-year-old had not attempted to deceive the referee.

"He doesn't dive, that's the simple fact of the matter," he said, quoted by Sky Sports.

"Apart from the two penalties awarded there were at least half a dozen other occasions where if you look at it with a fine-toothed comb, like everyone seems to want to do, there could have been more penalties.

"He doesn't dive, so that doesn't bother me."

Dan Istitene/GettyImages

Former referee Mark Halsey, meanwhile, said: “In my view, Zaha is looking to deceive the referee.

"If the FA are going to be consistent, having charged Everton’s Oumar Niasse last month, they have surely got to be looking at doing the same with Zaha. I don’t think the first one was a penalty.”

Oumar Niasse was given a two-match suspension after a dive in Everton’s 2-2 draw with Palace earlier this season.