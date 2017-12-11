Crystal Palace Winger Wilfried Zaha Will Not Face Action for Alleged Dive Against Bournemouth

By 90Min
December 11, 2017

Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha will not be disciplined for alleged dives in Saturday's 2-2 draw against Bournemouth, The Sun have reported.

The Eagles were awarded two penalties for challenges on the Ivorian during the game, the second of which was missed in injury time by Christian Benteke.

Zaha has since been accused of diving, but the FA have reviewed the footage and decided that he will not be punished.

Manager Roy Hodgson insisted after the game that the 25-year-old had not attempted to deceive the referee.

"He doesn't dive, that's the simple fact of the matter," he said, quoted by Sky Sports

"Apart from the two penalties awarded there were at least half a dozen other occasions where if you look at it with a fine-toothed comb, like everyone seems to want to do, there could have been more penalties.

"He doesn't dive, so that doesn't bother me."

Dan Istitene/GettyImages

Former referee Mark Halsey, meanwhile, said: “In my view, Zaha is looking to deceive the referee. 

"If the FA are going to be consistent, having charged Everton’s Oumar Niasse last month, they have surely got to be looking at doing the same with Zaha. I don’t think the first one was a penalty.”

Oumar Niasse was given a two-match suspension after a dive in Everton’s 2-2 draw with Palace earlier this season.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters