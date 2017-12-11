Jacob Murphy Set for Competition as Newcastle Eye Up Bid for Vitesse Starlet Milot Rashica

Jacob Murphy could face new competition for his place in the Newcastle starting eleven, with the club reportedly lining up a move for Dutch side Vitesse Arnhem's Milot Rashica.

Despite Murphy's performances winning him plenty of praise in recent weeks, a run of just one point from their last seven league games has seen Rafa Benitez' side slip to sixteenth in the Premier League table, just two points clear of the relegation zone.

As a result of that rapid downturn in form, the club are reportedly looking to bring in some new faces in the January transfer window in an attempt to avoid an immediate return to the Championship, with The Daily Mirror claiming that 21-year-old Kosovan international Rashica could be the subject of a £4m bid from Newcastle when the window reopens at the turn of year.

A pacy wide midfielder, Rashica has registered three goals and four assists in 14 Eredivisie appearances for Vitesse this season.

Murphy meanwhile has yet to score or assist in eleven league appearances for Newcastle this season, having joined from Norwich City during the summer transfer window.

Controversial Newcastle owner Mike Ashley recently put the club up for sale with a view to completing a deal before the start of 2018, with the report from the Mirror claiming that a £250m offer made for the club by Amanda Staveley has been given a two week deadline.