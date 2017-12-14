Alan Pardew Believes Players Should Feel 'Proud' After Promising Draw Against Liverpool

By 90Min
December 14, 2017

West Brom manager Alan Pardew hailed his spirited side and claimed his players should feel 'proud' after holding Liverpool to an encouraging draw on Wednesday. 

In a game bereft of clear-cut chances, the Baggies almost took the lead with a rasping Hal Robson-Kanu strike from distance in the first half that rattled Loris Karius' crossbar, before late substitute Dominic Solanke had a goal rule out for handball much to the relief of Pardew, who believes his players deserved a point from the game. 

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

Speaking post-match to Sky Sports, he said: "We had some outstanding displays on the pitch tonight. The back four were terrific, the midfield worked very hard, we were very strong tonight.

"(Liverpool) had all the big hitters out there, it wasn't like we came up against a Liverpool side who had left a few out; it was a real force. We kept them quiet and I think the players can be very proud of their performance."

The draw at Anfield was Pardew's second point since taking charge at the Hawthorns following the dismissal of Tony Pulis and are currently outside the relegation zone on goal difference. 

West Brom may feel they could have taken more than a point away from Merseyside, as Robson-Kanu hit the woodwork along with Ahmed Hegazy missing the target with a header the Egyptian should have done better with. 

The Baggies however almost left with nothing had the officials not ruled out Solanke's late effort for a handball, a decision that Pardew thinks they got right.

He continued, stating: "Looking at it on the replay it's a definite handball. If he didn't handball it, it wouldn't have gone in the back of the net.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

"So it's a brave and great decision from the linesman. We don't always give them credit, and I like to think he got that spot on."

Next for Pardew's side is another tough game as they host Manchester United on Sunday as he goes in search of his first win in charge of his latest Premier League club. 

