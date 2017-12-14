Juventus Midfielder Considering Becoming Latest Star to Join MLS After Continuous Injury Issues

By 90Min
December 14, 2017

Italian outlet Tuttosport have reported that Juventus midfielder Claudio Marchisio is considering a move to Major League Soccer, after repeated injury problems have affected his playing time in Serie A.

The 31-year-old has appears to have fallen out of favour with Juve boss Massimiliano Allegri, who has preferred younger options such as Rodrigo Bentancur ahead of him in the pecking order in recent times.


After repeated frustrations of not being able to get a long run in first team, the midfielder is now considering following in the footsteps of former teammate Andrea Pirlo and moving to the USA for regular first team football.

Marchisio has won nine domestic trophies with the Turin club and reached two Champions League finals, making 375 appearances for the club since coming through the youth system and making his debut for the senior side in 2005.

The report does not name any MLS clubs, but the midfielder could well consider following other European heavyweights to America if his game time at the Allianz Stadium doesn't improve this season.

Many big names have swapped Europe for the States before, such as Pirlo, Sebastian Giovonco, David Beckham, Steven Gerrard and Frank Lampard.

